Unplanned urban sprawl to affect food security: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the unplanned and unmanaged urban sprawl will affect food security as green areas are being converted to housing and commercial areas.

He said the government is adopting an environment-friendly approach for new urban projects to cater for residential and commercial needs as well as preserving green areas. The premier observed this while chairing a meeting to review progress of work on Central Business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects here. Appreciating the efforts of the CBD team, he said record revenue of Rs 57.88 billion has been generated after two auctions of commercial plots in the CBD. He said the government has targeted dead capital lying unutilized throughout the country and has converted it into sustainable revenue generating initiatives. He emphasized that there are massive investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in CBD and RUDA projects. He directed the Punjab government to take legal action against illegal housing societies that are selling lands in flood plains, thereby risking lives and investments of the general public.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about the progress of CBD and RUDA projects including Lahore’s first Downtown auctions, captive power plant construction, Chahar Bagh, Rakh Jhok National Park, RUDA Technology Park, 10,000 apartments dedicated for overseas Pakistanis and a waste water treatment plant. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Housing Minister Asad Khokhar, Punjab Local Government Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah and senior officers joined the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, National Guard Commander of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa called on the prime minister. He conveyed greetings of the king, the crown prince and the prime minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Imran Khan. Highlighting the high esteem accorded to the Bahraini leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, Imran warmly reciprocated the sentiments. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding fraternal ties with Bahrain, rooted deep in shared faith, values and cordiality. He lauded the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership and underscored the imperative of forging deeper and diverse economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Lauding the successful measures by Bahrain against Covid-19, Imran thanked the Bahraini leadership for the care accorded to Pakistani expatriates during the pandemic and urged strengthening of the strong bond of friendship between the two countries.

The National Guard commander of Bahrain expressed his country’s firm resolve to expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields. He expressed thanks for Pakistan’s steadfast support and underlined that the two countries always stood by each other at difficult times. He congratulated Imran on the designation of 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia by the United Nations (UN) as a result of a landmark resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The prime minister conveyed that he looks forward to welcome the king, the crown prince and the prime minister of Bahrain in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy fraternal ties. Bilateral relations with Bahrain have been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2019, on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Members of National Assembly Shaukatullah Bhatti, Faizullah Kamuka, Sobia Kamal Khan, Noshin Hamid, Malika Bukhari, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Safdar, Azma Riaz and Munawara Bibi Baloch called on the prime minister. The parliamentarians congratulated the prime minister on the adoption of a resolution in the United Nations on the prevention of Islamophobia. They expressed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.