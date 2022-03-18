Only Kashmiris have right to decide their future: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: While ruling out any out of the box solution of Kashmir dispute Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Kashmir is an indivisible entity and only Kashmiris have the right to decide about their own future.

The AJK PM said this while addressing Kashmir rally, which was organised under the aegis of All Parties Kashmir Conference (APKC) here on Thursday. The PM said, “The future of Kashmir can only be decided by the people of Kashmir and this decision will be based on the supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers”. He made it clear that "Kashmir is a single entity and no conscious Kashmiri can even think about the partition of his/her motherland". Partition of Kashmir, he said, was no longer a feasible solution. So far as the freedom of the Indian occupied Kashmir issue is concerned the PM said that the entire leadership and the Kashmiri nation were one and united.