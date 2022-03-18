Water supply restored to Sector G-8

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) responded promptly to a complaint and repaired pipeline during wee hours of Thursday night to restore water supply to Sector G-8.
According to the details, the civic agency received a complaint about a main pipeline burst
out due to which water supply got terminated to Sector G-8.The staff members of CDA’s Water Management Wing immediately rushed to the spot and started repair work that continued for hours. Later, the civic agency fully repaired the pipeline and restored supply of water to the sector.
