Unusual heat wave to decline after rain: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The unusual heatwave conditions prevailing during the current week will decline in most parts of the country after a rain-thunderstorm expected during today (Friday) and Saturday.

Talking to APP on Thursday, the Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said the unusual heatwave has gripped most parts of the country during this week with rising in temperatures from 7-8 degrees Celsius than normal.

The temperatures in our region have witnessed significant rise due to the high pressure in atmosphere owing to the climatic changes, he said.Dr. Babar said, “Climate changes have impacted the whole world and disturbed the previous natural weather patterns. Our region is also is under the impact of climate change and experiencing extreme weather conditions in form of intense heatwaves and excessive rains.” The spokesman attributed climate change as the reason for the shrinking of the spring season with the passage of time.