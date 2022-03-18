Directive to take action against illegal settlements

LAHORE:District administration has decided to displace all gypsy settlements from the provincial metropolis. The decision was taken by Lahore DC Omar Sher Chattha in a meeting held here Thursday. The DC issued instructions to all the Assistant Commissioners to take full action against gypsies illegally residing in public or private places.

He said letters should be written to the owners of private properties where gypsies were living and the land be cleared. “Wherever there are gypsies on government land, they should be picked up,” the DC directed and asked all the ACs to take full action against gypsies settled on vacant public or private land along Ring Road, Motorway, Model Bazaars/Ramazan Bazaars, Canal and any other major highways and submit report to DC office Lahore this week.