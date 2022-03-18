1,456-acre state land retrieved

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue Punjab retrieved 1,456 acres and 3 kanals state land worth Rs2.956 billion in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Okara and Toba Tek Singh Districts in the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said that more than 1,354 acre state land worth Rs2.619 billion in Gujranwala was retrieved. Similarly, 95 acre, six kanal state land worth Rs192 million had been retrieved in Faisalabad while two-acre state land worth Rs4.4 million in Okara and 4 acre 12 marla state land worth Rs140 million had been retrieved in Toba Tek Singh.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that since the launch of the operation against land grabbers and illegal encroachers across the province BoR with the help of the administration had retrieved 191,110 acre state land worth Rs484.10 billion. This includes 4,237 acre urban state land worth Rs67.280 billion and 186,873 acres of rural state land worth Rs416.820 billion had been retrieved, he added.