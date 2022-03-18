Hot, dry weather

LAHORE:District administration has decided to displace all gypsy settlements from the provincial metropolis. The...
LAHORE:The Board of Revenue Punjab retrieved 1,456 acres and 3 kanals state land worth Rs2.956 billion in Faisalabad,...
LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mining case until March 31 and summoned...
LAHORE:Believers will observe Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of blessings and glory, on Friday night with religious...
LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the secretaries to conduct inspections of the...
LAHORE:The 10th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival, scheduled for March 18 to 20 , 2022, will be held in person...
