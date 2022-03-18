Secretaries ordered to inspect uplift projects

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the secretaries to conduct inspections of the development projects of their respective departments for quality construction work.

He gave this direction while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of departments in the implementation of annual development programme (ADP) at the Planning and Development Department.

The Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Additional Chief Secretary Home and administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting. The chief secretary said that all the departments should strengthen the monitoring system to ensure quality in the uplift projects. He also directed the authorities to formulate rules for imposing fines in case of faulty construction. He stressed that transparent and timely use of funds should be ensured.

The chief secretary lauded the performance of the departments of local government, environment and industries over better use of funds and asked the officers to set priorities in allocating development and non-development budget. He said that ongoing development projects should be given priority in the next annual development programme.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal gave a briefing on allocated funds, their releases and utilisation. It was informed that Rs664 billion had been allocated for 8,682 development schemes in the current financial year and third party validation of schemes costing more than Rs400 million would be carried out.