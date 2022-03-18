Youth falls prey to kite string

LAHORE:A newly-married youth lost his life when the string of a stray kite cut his throat in the Iqbal Town area here on Thursday.

The victim identified as Daniyal, 24, of Samanabad was on his way with his wife on a bike when the string slit open his throat. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injures. Daniyal married two months ago. His body was shifted to morgue.

DSP and SHO Iqbal Town Anjum Tauqeer have been suspended after the incident. Punjab IG took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO. The CCPO sought a report from DIG (operations). But Iqbal Town was not reprimanded for the incident.

Body found: The body of an unidentified man was found in an open drain in the Sherkot police area on Thursday. Police claimed that the victim was a drug addict. A passerby informed the police after spotting the body in Babu Sabo drain. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

hit to death: A 70-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Nawab Town police area on Thursday. The victim Habib was crossing the road near Khokhar Chowk when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. The accused car driver fled the scene. The victim had left his house to buy household items. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Woman gang-raped: A woman was abducted from outside Children's Hospital and gang-raped by three men in the Kahna area on Thursday.

The victim (K) of the Sabzazar area had come to Children's Hospital for treatment of her daughter. She came out of the hospital to take her daughter's medicine when three car riders kidnapped her, took her to a house in Sue Asil, Kahna and gang-raped her.

Taking the opportunity, the victim reached the police station and informed the police. The police registered a case against the unidentified accused and shifted the woman to the hospital.

Man found hanged: A man was found hanged in his house in Nawankot area here on Thursday. Victim Abdul Sattar's father Ashiq Ali alleged that the wife of Sattar, Gurya Bibi, had illicit relations with one Ashraf Lambardar, landlord of the house.

He said Abdul Sattar warned her wife against her act and asked her to mend her ways. But she had nursed a grudge against him and killed him along with her alleged paramour and hanged his body to give an impression that he committed suicide. Police shifted the body to morgue. The victim was the father of two children.

Two women held: Kahna Investigation police arrested two women involved in the murder of a woman. The victim Yasmeen helped the accused Bushra and Anam in purchasing goods on installments on her guarantee. The victim Yasmeen went to the house of the accused to collect the installment money where they stabbed her to death and dumped her body in an empty plot in Shalimar Town.

Meanwhile, police also arrested two men involved in the murder of 18-year-old Sabir Ali. The accused Zubair and Shafaqat took the victim to their Dera and tortured him to death on the allegation of stealing batteries. Kot Lakhpat police arrested a man involved in the murder of one Abdul Ghaffar. The accused Hamza wanted to marry sister-in-law of the victim who opposed the marriage proposal.

ROBBERS: Garden Town police arrested five robbers and six burglars and recovered illegal weapons from them.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,195 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,308 were injured. Out of this, 733 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 575 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.