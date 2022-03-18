S Arabia to host Yemen talks

Riyadh: The six-nation Gulf bloc said on Thursday it seeks to host discussions between Yemen’s warring sides in Saudi Arabia, despite the Huthi rebels’ rejection of talks in "enemy countries". Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition fighting on the side of the Yemeni government against the Huthis. The secretary-general of the Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef al-Hajraf, told reporters discussions would be held between March 29 and April 7 in Riyadh.
