St Patrick’s Day parades return to Ireland after Covid hiatus

Dublin: Ireland on Thursday heralded the return of St Patrick’s Day festivities after a two-year halt due to coronavirus, as hundreds of thousands of Irish and international visitors flocked to the capital Dublin and beyond. Events celebrating Ireland’s patron saint were some of the first to be called off in 2020 as mass gatherings were shelved, pubs closed and international travel stopped.
Riyadh: The six-nation Gulf bloc said on Thursday it seeks to host discussions between Yemen’s warring sides in...
Tehran: An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation in heavy seas on...
Helsinki: Technology giant Microsoft announced a new data centre in the Finnish capital on Thursday, with waste heat...
Washington: A fourth dose of existing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines may have only "marginal benefits" for younger, healthy...
Tripoli: Around 70 migrants are presumed dead after going missing off the Libyan coast since late February, the...
Paris: A computer glitch in a railway signalling system caused train traffic disruptions in Poland, Italy and Asia,...
