Friday March 18, 2022
St Patrick’s Day parades return to Ireland after Covid hiatus

By AFP
March 18, 2022

Dublin: Ireland on Thursday heralded the return of St Patrick’s Day festivities after a two-year halt due to coronavirus, as hundreds of thousands of Irish and international visitors flocked to the capital Dublin and beyond. Events celebrating Ireland’s patron saint were some of the first to be called off in 2020 as mass gatherings were shelved, pubs closed and international travel stopped.

