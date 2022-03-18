Seventy migrants feared dead off Libya: IOM

Tripoli: Around 70 migrants are presumed dead after going missing off the Libyan coast since late February, the International Organisation for Migration said on Thursday. The United Nations agency said 22 migrants had been found dead after boats capsized on February 27 and March 12, with 47 still missing.

In the latter tragedy, a boat reportedly carrying 25 migrants capsized off the Libyan port city of Tobruk, bringing the total number of migrants reported dead or missing in the central Mediterranean to 215 so far this year, it said.