Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia: Alstom

Paris: A computer glitch in a railway signalling system caused train traffic disruptions in Poland, Italy and Asia, French rail giant Alstom said on Thursday. The problem has been detected and is in the process of being fixed, a spokesman for the company said, adding that it was not a cyberattack. A spokesman said the problem stemmed from a "time formatting error" in a signalling system originally supplied by Bombardier Transports -- which Alstom bought early last year.