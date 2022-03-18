Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia: Alstom

Paris: A computer glitch in a railway signalling system caused train traffic disruptions in Poland, Italy and Asia, French rail giant Alstom said on Thursday. The problem has been detected and is in the process of being fixed, a spokesman for the company said, adding that it was not a cyberattack. A spokesman said the problem stemmed from a "time formatting error" in a signalling system originally supplied by Bombardier Transports -- which Alstom bought early last year.
Riyadh: The six-nation Gulf bloc said on Thursday it seeks to host discussions between Yemen’s warring sides in...
Tehran: An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation in heavy seas on...
Helsinki: Technology giant Microsoft announced a new data centre in the Finnish capital on Thursday, with waste heat...
Washington: A fourth dose of existing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines may have only "marginal benefits" for younger, healthy...
Dublin: Ireland on Thursday heralded the return of St Patrick’s Day festivities after a two-year halt due to...
Tripoli: Around 70 migrants are presumed dead after going missing off the Libyan coast since late February, the...
