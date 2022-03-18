Belarus slammed at UN

Geneva: Diplomats at the United Nations voiced outrage Thursday over Belarus’s widespread human rights violations at home, and also for "enabling" Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, a wide range of countries decried Minsk’s role in supporting Moscow’s war against its pro-Western neighbour, which began on February 24. US Ambassador Michele Taylor called out authoritarian Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko for the "enabling of Russia’s unprovoked war".