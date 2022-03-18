UK to deploy defence system in Poland

Warsaw: Britain will deploy its latest medium-range missile defence system in Poland, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced Thursday in Warsaw.
Poland, which borders Ukraine, risks becoming a future target of Russian attacks after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Sky Sabre system will help Poland defend its airspace from Russian weapons.
"As a NATO ally and a very old ally, Britain stands by Poland as Poland carries much of the burden of the consequences of this war," Wallace said after a meeting with Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
