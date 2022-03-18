Russian-European Mars mission suspended

Paris: A Russian-European mission to land a rover on Mars has been suspended due to sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and its "tragic consequences", the European Space Agency said on Thursday.

"We deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine," the agency said as it confirmed the suspension of the ExoMars mission. The mission had been planned to launch in September using a Russian launcher and lander to put the rover on Mars to drill into the soil, searching for signs of life.