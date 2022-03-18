Suspect injured during ‘encounter’ dies

A suspected robber who was arrested in an injured state after an alleged encounter with the police in District Central on Wednesday died during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Thursday.
The suspect was arrested along with his accomplice after a reported exchange of fire with the police in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Hyderi Market police station. After the arrest, the injured suspect was shifted to the JPMC where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as Israr Ashfaq. Police said he was a habitual criminal and several cases were registered against him.
