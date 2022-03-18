5th Sindh Literature Festival starts at ACP today

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that the 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will start today at 4:30pm.
Discussions will be held while the three-day festival will have sessions in both Sindhi and Urdu languages. The opening ceremony is being organised at the Arts Council. The Arts Council and Sindh Literary Foundation organised a press conference on Thursday to announce the festival at the Hasina Moin Hall of the Arts Council, in which Arts Council President Shah, writer Noorul Huda Shah, Dr Ayub Sheikh, Naseer Gopang and Zohaib Kaka gave briefings. He said: “Earlier, this festival was held elsewhere, but now that it has come to our home and we are very happy that we are the partners of this festival. I congratulate the management and hope that this series will continue.”
Noorul Huda Shah said the festival was started in difficult conditions, and those challenges were not over. She said it is going to be good work, it has to face criticism, and it is a difficult task to organise this festival.
