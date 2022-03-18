Four people wounded in Maymar clash

Four people were injured on Thursday during a clash between two groups in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

Police said that initially two neighbours clashed in Jamali Goth within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station but later they were joined by their supporters. During the clash, members of both the groups attacked each other with sticks, batons and daggers, as a result of which, four people were injured.

They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The injured persons included Aziz, 25, Hazrat Gul, 65, Amanullah and Zakir. Police said the the reason behind the clash was yet to be ascertained.

High-rise fire

A multi-storey building near the Karachi Press Club was evacuated after a fire broke out on its 9th floor. The building’s management initially controlled the blaze and also called the fire brigade department for help. One fire tender soon arrived and doused the flames. No loss of life was reported. The fire brigade spokesperson said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.