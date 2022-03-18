Celebrations begin for Holi — the festival of colours

The Hindu community in Karachi on Thursday started the celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours. The celebrations will continue for two days.

In view of recent violent attacks on a mosque in Peshawar, the government had taken tight security measures at temples. At the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple, police, paramilitary force and private guards could be seen performing their duties at the main entrance.

Before the colourful celebration, a huge crowd gathered at the backyard of the temple where they performed Holika Dahan. According to Vijay Maharaj, who is the custodian of the temple, Holika Dahan is an important ritual that precedes Holi celebrations. “As per the Hindu calendar, the Holika ritual takes place on the full moon night of the Phalgun month and after that, people start celebrations.

He explained that Holi was the festival of joys which was considered as the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. The festival of colour marks the victory of good over evil, he said. “On this occasion, we vow to be good human beings. We choose the righteous path over evil. This is what Holi tells us.”

The participants, including children and youth, played with coloured powders, colored water and flowers. While Children used plastic guns to spray coloured water on each other, adults were seen rubbing colours into faces of their friends and relatives.

Twenty-five-year-old Rajesh Maheshwari said that on the occasion of Holi, the younger ones sought the blessings of their elders. “We visit our friends and relatives. We get together and share happy moments with each other.”

He asserted that the celebrations of Holi were not limited to the Hindu community as other communities such as Sikhs and Muslims also took part in the celebrations.

“Our Muslim friends send us texts of Happy Holi. Sometimes those people with whom we are working and share businesses visit us. We invite them to participate in our festivals like they invite us to their festivals,” he said.

Maheshwari said the celebration of Holi signified the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha as per the Hindu tradition.

He explained that Lord Krishna had dark complexion and used to complain to his foster-mother Yashoda about it while Radha was very fair, due to which Lord Krishna was worried if she would accept him. One day, Yashoda humorously suggested that Krishna should rub Radha's face with colours so that the two look same.

Maheshwari said that as Krishna followed his foster-mother’s suggestion, the followers of Hinduism began celebrating Holi as the festival of colours.