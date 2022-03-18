MQM activists’ convictions set aside over illegalities in ATC judgment

The Sindh High Court on Thursday set aside the convictions of two Muttahida Quami Movement activists in the DSP Nawaz Ranjha murder case and remanded the trial back to trial court for rewriting its judgment.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Mohammad Ishtiaq to life imprisonment and co-accused Syed Abu Irfan to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the murder of DSP Ranjha and his driver Head Constable Jehangir in the Preedy police station’s limits on August 17, 2010.

A division bench, comprising Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Khadim Hussin Tunio, after perusal of the trial court judgment, found several illegalities committed by the trial court. It observed that it was a matter of record that allegations were levelled against the appellants for murdering the district police of superintendent and his driver on MA Jinnah road. It said the trial court convicted Ishtiaq to life imprisonment and Irfan to 10 years’ imprisonment after acquitting him of a charge of possessing an illegal weapon.

The high court observed that the appellants allegedly armed themselves with pistols and opened fire on the police officials, an act which prima facie appeared to have been committed in a cruel manner and without giving any importance to two innocent lives.

The bench further remarked that there was not any single circumstance that would attract a lesser punishment to co-accused Abu Irfan without any cogent reasoning or observing any mitigating circumstances, besides the falsified recovery of a crime weapon which the trial court relied on to acquit him of the offence of possession of such a weapon.

It observed that the trial court did not assign any reason to not awarding the death punishment to Ishtiaque for murdering the DSP and the head constable, an offence which is punishable with death or imprisonment for life. The trial court failed to record specific findings about whether the appellants had been acquitted or convicted on connected charges of attempt to murder, a police encounter and spreading terrorism in the society, said the SHC.

It observed that the trial court had committed several illegalities while passing the judgment in the absence of such reasons and mitigating circumstances, which was a complete departure from the procedural law.

The high court set aside the ATC judgment issued on April 3, 2019, and remanded back the case to the trial court for rewriting the judgement by assigning cogent reasons to any deviation from the prescribed sentences and to also decide the fate of the appellants at its end while giving its findings in writing on all sections on which the charge was framed, fully in accordance with the law, after providing full opportunity of hearing to the parties. The court directed the trial court to complete the entire exercise within three months.