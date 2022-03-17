Sharjeel, Dahani star in Sindh’s fifth win in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Sharjeel Khan’s double century and five-wicket haul from Shahnawaz Dahani led Sindh to a 29-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the House of Northern in Islamabad in the seventh round match of Pakistan Cup.

That was Sindh’s fifth win in the tournament.

In other round matches, Central Punjab and Balochistan beat Northern and Southern Punjab, respectively.

Batting first, Sindh scored 374 for six in their allotted 50 overs. The left-handed opening batter Sharjeel scored 206 off 136 balls, smashing 19 fours and 14 sixes. Omair Bin Yousaf and Danish Aziz were other contributors with the bat. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Wasim Jnr picked two wickets for 72.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 345 in the 47th over. Mohammad Sarwar top-scored with a 63-ball 89, which included eight fours and five sixes. Adil Amin contributed 75 runs off 62 balls. The right-handed batter Kamran Ghulam scored 55 off 61, while opening batter Fakhar Zaman was another significant run-getter, scoring 49 off 39 balls. For Sindh, the right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz picked five wickets for 64 in nine overs.

At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, half-centuries by Saad Nasim and Zafar Gohar and four-wicket haul from Wahab Riaz led Central Punjab to a 66-run win over Northern.

After being put into bat, Central Punjab were bowled out for 239 in the 50th over. The right-handed Saad top-scored with a 95-ball 84, which included seven boundaries. He was supported by Zafar, who scored 52 off 55. For Northern, right-arm fast Aamir Jamal bagged three wickets for 16. Imad Wasim, Salman Irshad and Zaman Khan took two wickets apiece.

In turn, Northern were dismissed for 173 in the 40th over. Imad batting at number five top-scored with a 74-ball 47, hitting two fours. Central Punjab’s Wahab was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 22 in five overs.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Haseebullah’s unbeaten century led Balochistan to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab.