Jamaluddin’s all-round show steers Mando Markhor to big victory

KARACHI: Jamaluddin once again underlined his all-round prowess by inspiring Mando Markhor to a clinical 70-run rout of unbeaten Dawar Gladiators in the Khatri Premier League season1 here on Tuesday at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

With this win, Mando Markhor and Dawar Gladiators are now equal with 6 points each.

Opting to make first use of the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium pitch, Mando Markhor compiled 160 -8 in their 20 overs. Opener and skipper Asif Ali Jee set the tone with a rapid-fire 43 from only 35 deliveries while hammering six boundaries while Jamaluddin made 20. Ayub Khatri(2-20), Sharyar Ghani( 2-33)Aleem Khan (2-35) shared the bowling honours from Daward Gladiators.

Dawar Gladiators’ in reply fizzled out as they bowled out inside 17 overs for 90. Liaquat Khatri top scored with 25 off 17 balls. Paceman Jamaluddin Bala Jee returned with figures of 3-10, while Hamza Ghanchi grabbed 2-17 and Kanran Khatri also took 2-29 for the winner.