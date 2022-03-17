Cummins rues dropped catches

KARACHI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he was satisfied with his team’s overall performance in the Test.

“It’s a very good Test match,” Cummins said in the post-match virtual news conference.

“Had a couple of chances been taken it could have been different but I am satisfied with the last five days,” Cummins said. “We had a crack on Day-3 which we were expecting and over here the wicket was very good. We were hoping that it would take break on day-4 and day-5 but they batted very well. Overall, I am happy,” Cummins said.

He also praised Pakistan’s three leading batsmen in the Test, Babar, Abdullah and Rizwan, for their glorious effort with the willow. “I think reverse swing bowling can have a real effect on the game, especially when you get a breakthrough and a new batter comes and the things move very quickly. But Babar, Shafique and Rizwan batted fantastically and that made it hard for us to get breakthroughs,” Cummins said.

He said that there were both positives and negatives of their performance in the Test. “The positive thing is that we created quite a few chances and the disappointing thing is had we taken those couple of catches there would have been a different scenario,” Cummins said.

He lauded both his spinners who bowled well in the game. “Mitchell Swepson bowled fantastically and especially in the session before tea there were umpire calls, half chances dropped off his bowling and batsmen played and missed. Nathon Lyon also bowled well,” Cummins said.

“We got a good opportunity after the first three innings of the game. I was very proud and happy about how the team played. We missed the opportunity and the good thing is that we have a game next week,” Cummins said, who has so far led his side in four Tests in the sub-continent.