Skipper satisfied with batsmen’s efforts

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Wednesday credited the whole team for showing great resolve to save the Test match against Australia here at the National Stadium.

“Definitely, the credit goes to the whole team which made a terrific effort,” Babar told a virtual news conference after Pakistan secured a draw with some terrific batting effort.

“Yes, in the first innings we did not bat the way we should have done but in the second innings all batsmen put in their hundred percent. AlhamduLillah we were able to save the Test match,” said Babar, who played an anchor role by blasting his career-best 196.

Babar said that both teams got reverse swing, adding they did not go for the chase when they last back-to-back wickets.

“The pitch was the same for both the teams and both teams got reverse swing. The spinners also got turn,” Babar said. “We had planned to go normal until tea and if there is a situation if we can go for the chase then we would go but unfortunately wickets fell at that stage and we then did not think about the chase,” said the skipper.

Asked how they motivated the brigade after the first innings’ fiasco when Pakistan perished for only 148 Babar said motivation comes from the dressing room. “My job was to motivate them as past is past and we should focus on the future,” Babar said. “We have a young team. There are also some seniors who showed their experience. They told the boys that it’s Test cricket and ups and downs are its part and if you play session by session it will benefit you,” Babar said.

“We tried to give confidence to the batsmen. Abdullah Shafique bated outstandingly. The patience with which he played new and old ball was outstanding and then at the end of the day Rizwan played an outstanding innings and because of this we were able to save the Test match,” Babar said.

Babar said that he believed that his tail-enders would save the match even after their back-to-back wickets fell. “Me and Rizwan were talking about what the situation demanded as the wicket was not easy for the new batsmen. The spinners were getting support. But I had faith in my tail-enders Sajid, Nouman, Hasan and Shaheen that they would save the Test,” Babar said.

He said that his own innings was meaningful to him as Pakistan needed him to stay out there and play such a knock. “Definitely this innings is very meaningful for me. The first thing is that Pakistan needed this innings as we had to save the Test. Had I stayed until the end we could have gone with a different mindset. I dedicate all my innings to my family because I am here because of their prayers,” Babar said.

Babar said reverse swing was a constant feature of the Test match. “In our first innings there were some soft dismissals. In the second innings, too, reverse swing was there but our batsmen put in their hundred percent. You know here pacers get reverse swing and all boys know this and they have an idea how to tackle this. You were playing against one of the best teams and so they will give you a tough time,” Babar said.

He said that they will try to win the third and final Test at Lahore. “We will see the conditions of Lahore as you know there too the conditions back both the bowlers and batsmen,” Babar said. “We will sit down to discuss both positives and negatives of this Test match and we will work on the weak areas and will further boost the strong areas. We will try to win that Test,” Babar said.