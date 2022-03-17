POA refuses to be part of new PSB board

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has stayed out of the inaugural meeting (24th in all) of the Board of Pakistan Sports Board on the pretext that the new PSB constitution is against the Olympic Charter and unless and until it is repealed, the national Olympic Committee would not be part of it.

An insider has told ‘The News’ that the letter written by the POA to the Ministry for IPC on its reluctance to join the Board unless and until the new PSB Constitution is in accordance with the international sports requirements, was shared with the members of the Board.

“No representative of the Olympic Movement and that includes the federations as well can work on the Board of an organisation, the constitution of which violates the Olympic Charter and the philosophy and principles of the Olympic Movement. Because I believe that this unilateral decision is a major mistake and will significantly affect and erode the autonomy as enshrined in the Olympic Charter. Representing the POA as well as the federation cannot be a part of an organisation whose constitution contains articles which are against the Olympic Charter, against the constitution of the POA and against the statues of the IFs/N Fs,” the letter written by the POA to the Ministry for IPC says.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza chaired the recently-restructured PSB Board meeting.

“Since there are many legal issues confronting sports in special context with recent changes, we have decided to form a legal committee comprising legal experts who are part of the Board. The committee will look into numerous legal issues confronting the sports in country in special context to the government-federations relations,” an official told ‘The News’.

The minister welcomed the new members Ahmed Pansota and Abid Zuberi and PTF President Saleem Saifullah to the board.