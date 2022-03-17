Pakistan grouped among world’s best in Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have been drawn in the upper half of the premier club of 24 teams which also includes the likes of Roger Federer’s Switzerland for the World Group I Davis Cup tie scheduled for September.

The Davis Cup committee has announced the formation of the teams while draws will be announced in a ten-day time.

International Aisamul Haq spearheaded Pakistan’s close win against Lithuania on March 5 to keep the Greenshirts in the World Group I alongside some top teams of the world. Chile has been seeded No 1. Other teams include Switzerland, Canada, India, Turkey, Portugal, Bosnia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, Japan, Ukraine, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador, Romania, Brazil, Finland, Colombia, Slovakia, Hungary, Norway, Czech Republic and Austria.

Pakistan could be seen playing against some of the South Americans or even Canada as the Greenshirts are ranked No 9 among the Group of top 24 teams.

All these teams have got some of the top 100 ranked players. On the contrary, Pakistan does not have a tennis player ranked inside 1000.

“Pakistan’s chances of moving up only rest with a home tie. If we succeeded in having a home tie against any South American side at home we would have our chances of surprising the opponents as we did against some of the best teams in the recent past. Lithuanian team was too strong as it included one of the top hundred players and even world No 6 junior player, yet we defeated them to stay in Group I,” a former Davis Cup player said.