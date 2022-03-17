Bars want government, opposition to avoid collision course

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity Wednesday urged the government and opposition parties to avoid use of force during a no confidence motion and strictly adhere to the procedure available in the Constitution.

This was demanded at a meeting of all Pakistan representatives of bar associations and councils convened jointly by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) was held here at the Supreme Court.

The meeting was presided over by Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsen Bhoon and Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafizur Rehman Chaudhry. The meeting reviewed the current political situation and resolved that the legal fraternity had always made efforts for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and pledged to continue so.

It expressed concern over the prevailing political situation and unanimously passed resolutions, urging the government and opposition parties to avoid use of force either to make the no-confidence motion successful or fail.

The meeting observed that the country may face the worst constitutional crisis if the procedure available in the Constitution was violated and create an opportunity for unconstitutional steps.

The meeting asked the government and opposition parties to refrain from holding public meetings in the federal capital as well as use of force and ensure peaceful procedure. “If Prime Minister Imran Khan proves his majority, the opposition should respect his mandate and if the no-trust move remains successful, the peaceful transfer of power is the only constitutional and legal remedy”, the meeting resolved.

The participants in the meeting further resolved that the National Assembly and Supreme Court of Pakistan were symbols of democracy and justice hence blocking any avenue leading to these buildings would be illegal and against Article 15 of the Constitution, as it ensured freedom of movement to ordinary citizens.

The meeting hoped that the National Assembly speaker would discharge his constitutional obligation of ensuring the process of voting in a free, fair and transparent manner and he would be responsible for the situation in case of an unconstitutional method adopted during the no-trust move.

Similarly, the meeting urged leaders of political parties to avoid using immoral language against each other and come up with decency. The meeting also sought the National Assembly speaker’s permission to allow at least six representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council to attend the session during the no-trust move as independent observers.

Meanwhile, the meeting empowered Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsen Bhoon to approach the Supreme Court in the public interest before any constitutional crisis in the present political scenario.