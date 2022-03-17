Rukhshanda Naz sworn in as KP ombudsperson

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Ombudsperson KP for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Ms Rukhshanda Naz took the oath of office here on Wednesday.

The oath taking-ceremony was arranged at the Governor's House. Governor Shah Farman administered the oath. Advocate-General Shumail Ahmad, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, administrative secretaries and others attended the ceremony.

The governor greeted the newly appointed ombudsperson and wished her success in discharging her responsibilities in the best public interest. Rukhshanda Naz brings with her almost three decades of experience of working with the reputed national and international rights-based organisations, especially those working for women’s political and economic empowerment along with raising voice for their other rights.

She has done LLB from the Khyber Law College, Peshawar, after which she completed her Masters in Peace and Reconciliation Studies from Coventry University in the United Kingdom, and LLM (Master of Law) in International Law from Coventry University as well.

The noted rights activist remained provincial head of KP and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) at United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan from September 2010 to November 2011.

Rukhshanda Naz remained the field officer for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the International Human Rights Law Group from 2000 to 2002. She launched the regional office of Aurat Publication and Information Service Foundation in Peshawar in 1993 and headed it as a resident director and later chief operating officer for 16 years.

Rukhshanda Naz has served as a consultant to Heinrich Böll Stiftung in 2018 and prepared a policy paper on a five per cent women quota on general seats in Pakistan under the project “Making Gender Quota Meaningful”.

She has worked with the Ministry of Human Rights to establish the National Commission for Human Rights and later served the UNDP Pakistan as a national technical advisor to strengthen national and provincial human rights machinery, including Women Political Caucuses.

Rukhshanda Naz collected testimonies of women from among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from North and South Waziristan to amplify women's voices from the grassroots which helped in the formulation of a national policy for IDPs.