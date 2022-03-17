Book on KP cricketing history, travelogue receiving attention

PESHAWAR: The recently published two books – one about 70 years of Cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the other a travelogue – are attracting the attention of cricket lovers and those having interests in reading travel stories.

Authored by Amjad Aziz Malik, a seasoned journalist and sportswriter, the books have already hit the stalls. The 392-page book on the cricket history of the province titled “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cricket – 70 Years” carries the details about national and international cricket played in the city.

The essays about the international players who emerged from the province have been included in the publication. A pictorial display of players, umpires and matches has been given in the book.

The cricketing history of the province has been divided into several chapters. There are chapters about players who participated in international test cricket, one-day international and T20 players. A chapter focuses on first-class cricket in the province. Local cricketing events have been given coverage in some chapters of the book. One chapter is on women's cricket in KP.

A discussion has been made on the internationally known umpires and scorers from the province. One chapter is specified for groundsmen in the book. The role of educational institutions and different government departments and non-governmental organizations have been mentioned in the book as well.

Amjad Aziz Malik is a known sportswriter. His current book is 13th of the kind about sports, which he has authored during his nearly 40-year journalistic career. He has travelled across the world. His travelogue about his trip to Norway via Qatar and Hungary has also been published.

The 176-page book is titled “Des Pardes”. It carries details and interesting information about the three countries and the experiments of the author there. The photos of important places in the three countries have added to the quality of the book.