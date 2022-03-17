Not at ease with PTI govt: BAP

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi said on Wednesday that his party cursorily discussed the matter of remaining an ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting.

He said this while talking in Geo News programme, ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ hosted by Shahzeb Khanzada. Magsi said that the decision on whether to remain with the PTI government or not would be taken in the best interest of the country, Balochistan and the party.

He said that BAP remained part of the government for three and a half years and now the decision would be taken to keep party's interest in the view. He said that BAP was not at ease with the PTI government for three and a half years. He said that political environment suggested that the government was in danger. He said if Imran Khan could not run the government, he should leave it.