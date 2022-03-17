Convene NA session to show required numbers, PPP to govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party Wednesday challenged the government to convene the requisite session of the National Assembly if it had the required numbers.

“Who is stopping them from showing numbers if they have the required numbers. We challenge them to call a meeting tomorrow and show their numbers are complete,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri and Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference on Wednesday night.

During the press conference, the PPP also demanded of the chief election commissioner to take suo moto notice of continuous violation of election code of conduct by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri accused the government of keeping the members of National Assembly at Bani Gala and questioned why the members were kept there. “It was proved in a by-election that the government was used to kidnapping the polling staff,” she said.

She said if there are any members of PTI at the Sindh House, then the prime minister should provide evidence. “Imran Khan is used to spreading fake news,” she said. She said the opposition members are at the Sindh House after what happened at the Parliament Lodges a few days back.

"We feel that the government will try to abduct the opposition members," she said. Shazia Marri said that they had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign in an honourable way but he could not do a single dignified job.