Fraudulent appointments: Punjab ACE registers case against 18 nurses

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has registered a case against eighteen charge-nurses working at Govt Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for their fraudulent appointments, The News has learnt.

The FIR lodged under section 5/2/47, 471/409,420/468 was based on an inquiry conducted by ACE after Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department had written a letter to ACE Punjab DG, indicating their fraudulent appointments and asking for an inquiry.

The SHC&ME Department initially became suspicious after the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested the department (SHC&ME) to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for transfer of Charge Nurse Naurin Zahoor from THQ Hospital, Khushab, to Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital and directed the authority to investigate the matter.

Later, it was found that recommendation from Punjab Public Service Commission for the appointments of the nurses was never received by the (SHC&ME) Department. (SHC&ME) took a serious notice of the situation and directed a probe into the matter. The probe report substantiated that Charge Nurses Humaira, Sadia Asghar, Farzana Akhtar, Rida Fatima, Irum Mukhtar, Ireen Feroz, Madiha Akram, Mehwish, Hafiza Faryal, Nazra Javed, Rubina Jamil, Sumbal Batool, Shafqat, Humaira Rani and Farhana Ali serving at the Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital as well as Faiza Falak Sher, Zahida Parveen and Sadia Rasheed serving at the PIC had managed to get the fraudulent orders of their appointments in connivance with the officers/ officials of the department and hospitals.

Furthermore, the recommendations from PPSC for recruitment were never received in (SHC&ME) department in favour of these charge nurses. The FIR said there was sufficient grounds to register a criminal case against these fraudulent appointees.