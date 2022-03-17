Qaumi Sehat Card Programme: Hospitals on panel exceed 700, says minister

LAHORE Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Wednesday that the number of public and private hospitals empanelled with Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Programme have exceeded 700.

Representing Punjab during a video link meeting with SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the health minister said that a live dashboard would set up to review complaints and queries pertaining to Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card.

Mian Muneeb from Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other officials were present in the meeting. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed satisfaction on overall feedback and response on treatment and facilities regarding Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card.

The SAPM and health minister discussed the development of a live data dashboard to continuously monitor complaints and queries. The minister said that as per vision of PM Imran Khan, people of Punjab were receiving free treatment from empanelled public and private hospitals through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. All families of Sargodha and Gujranwala Divisions would be given the facility of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card by March 31. A review meeting is being convened every fortnight to monitor free treatment through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, she added. SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan said that work was underway for development of live dashboard work.

family planning: Dr Yasmin Rashid constituted a committee here on Wednesday to develop a family planning strategy in Punjab. The minister addressed the participants of launching ceremony of Performance Monitoring and Action Framework by UNFPA at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

In her speech, the minister said, “The two health departments are taking important steps for family planning in the province. Collection and analysis of data are very important for family planning. The government has constituted a special committee for recommendations based on existing data.

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) is being launched. Under the PHCIP, mother of every child born in approved public sector facilities in 11 districts will be given Rs 1,000 on pre and post natal visits. Development of a country depends on its population.”