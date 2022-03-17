TNFJ team meets Religious Minister

Islamabad : A delegation of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya held a meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haque Qadri, at his office, says a press release.

Central Secretary (Public Relations) Syed Hassan Kazmi, Dr. Allama Ghazanfar Abbas, Central Secretary (Information) Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Allama Shabih Ul Hassan Kazmi, Zulfiqar Ali Raja, and Zulqarnain Haider comprised the TNFJ delegation.

Syed Hassan Kazmi invited the attention of the federal minister towards Shia demands and the unrest found in the ranks of Maktab-e-Tashih and called upon the government to implement the demands presented to them by Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

He said the curriculum issued in the name of unified curriculum is not acceptable for the recognised schools of thought because it includes ideologies contrary to Quran and Sunnah. Therefore, he demanded that the separate ‘Deenyat’ may be reintroduced for ‘Ahle Tashih’ students otherwise only common things may be included in the present Islamic subjects.

The delegation termed the controversial Family Law Bill contrary to the beliefs of the Maktab-e-Tashih and the Article 227 of the Constitution and is tantamount to open the gate of intervention in Personal Laws, therefore this amendments may immediately be done away with.

Hassan Kazmi further demanded to lift the uncalled restriction on ‘Azadari’, and ‘Nohas’, and demanded relief package for victims of and set up a judicial commission for Peshawar incident. The delegation terming the inclusion of innocent persons in the Schedule-4 an abusive and excessive act said it causes to provide relief to extremists.

In the end, the delegation reiterated their resolve to continue their practical struggle in the leadership of Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi for the prosperity and stability of the motherland Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haque Qadri listened to the point of view of the TNFJ delegation and promised positive implementation on the same. He said the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen and inter-faith harmony are part of their manifesto. He said they will take along all schools of thought and every possible effort will be made to turn Pakistan into a hub of durable peace.