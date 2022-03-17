US diplomat praises NCOC for anti-COVID efforts

Islamabad : Chargé d’affaires at the United States Embassy Angela P Aggeler visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and appreciated Pakistan’s strong achievements in the fight against coronavirus.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Aggeler praised the NCOC’s activities during the pandemic times and highlighted the importance of US-Pakistani partnership in fighting COVID-19.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s birth as a nation and the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relationship. Our visit here today is a testament to the strong partnership that the United States and Pakistan have enjoyed since we recognized this country’s independence on August 15, 1947. And this country’s health sector embodies the benefits of that partnership,” she said.

Over the past two years, the NCOC has successfully coordinated the Pakistani government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan has administered over 219 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, fully vaccinated over 100 million people, and lowered the nationwide positivity rate to less than 1.5 per cent – all laudable achievements.

In partnership with Pakistan, the United States has donated nearly 57 million COVID-19 vaccines, furnished almost $70 million in direct COVID-19 assistance, and provided over $9 million of in-kind support to Pakistan, including 200 ventilators, more than 1.2 million N95 masks, one million rapid diagnostic tests, and 1,200 pulse oximeters.