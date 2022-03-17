Subsidy on poultry sector demanded

Islamabad : Chairman of the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Dr. Sajjad Arshad has said that increasing prices of feed and medicines have negatively impacted the poultry sector.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPA demanded subsidy on inputs used in poultry feed and ban export of corn.

He said that total investment in the poultry sector currently stands at Rs1,190 billion whereas this sector also meets 40 to 45 per cent requirement of meat consumption in the country.

Dr. Sajjad also demanded of the government to charge electricity tariffs from poultry sector at par with tariffs for the agricultural sector. Currently, the poultry sector pays electricity bills on commercial rates

He also demanded withdrawal of 17 per cent tax on Soyabean and processed chicken which was imposed in the mini budget.