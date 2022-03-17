RDA awards Ring Road contract to FWO

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has awarded contract of Rs22.8 billion to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for a mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The FWO’s bid has been accepted, which was Rs300 million less than estimated cost of the project.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the FWO emerged as lowest bidders after the committee opened the technical and financial bids in the presence of all concerned.

He said that the financial bids were opened after subsequent discount offered by FWO. He said that the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2), would be completed under Rawalpindi Ring Road project.