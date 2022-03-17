Consultant hired for road expansion from PWD to T-Chowk

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has hired a consultant for expansion of road from PWD to T-Chowk to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement.

According to the details, the civic authority is already working on expansion of Islamabad Expressway and different portions of this busy road would be completed in phases. The details showed that the 7-km long road from PWD to T-Chowk would be converted from two lanes to five lanes that would greatly help resolve the traffic issues.

The consultant would prepare Project Concept-I of the project in which two bridges would also be constructed at Naval Anchorage and Kak Pul. The CDA is in contact with the federal government to secure funding from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the upcoming financial year so that work on the project can be launched at the stipulated timeframe.

The expressway is one of the busiest roads in Islamabad and traffic on this main thoroughfare has increased tremendously over the past few years driven primarily by the mushroom growth of housing societies along its length. The expressway caters both local and heavy traffic, particularly to and from Lahore while this road is also an important link between, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa as it also links with G.T. Road at Rawat.

The details revealed that the expansion of Korang Bridge is also nearing completion at the cost of Rs.650 million. The railway bridge at Loi Bher has also been included in the expansion project. According to the CDA, they have planned expansion work on Islamabad Expressway from Korang Bridge to G.T. Road in two phases, of which the first phase has been launched through a government company.

It said the increasing vehicular traffic is currently creating problems but the situation would improve after completion of the project.