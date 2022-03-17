Snatchers held

Islamabad: Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested seven accused of a snatchers gang and recovered valuables.
IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers for massive crackdown against criminal elements and to protect the lives and property of the citizens, said a police spokesman on Wednesday. According to the details, a police team of Sabzi Mandi police station under supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials apprehended a snatchers gang.
The accused were identified as Bilal Ahmad, Ehtasham alias choondi, Shah Sawar, Ayaz alias cheena, Jawad, Esa and Dost. Police team has also recovered snatched cash worth Rs50,000, seven mobile phones, four motorbikes, four pistols with ammunition and daggers.
During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous cases of snatching in areas of PS Tarnol, Industrial Area, Shamas Colony and different areas of Rawalpindi.
