PMLN to support ANP candidate

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Lower Dir chapter, on Wednesday announced to support Malik Sajjad, the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the slot of tehsil Timergara chairman.

Talking to local journalists at Timergara, PML-N Lower Dir president Malik Farooq Iqbal and general secretary Sardar Javed Akhtar advocate said that the party had decided after due consultations by its district cabinet to support ANP candidate Malik Sajjad as the PMLN had not fielded its candidate for this slot whereas the ANP would support PMLN candidates.