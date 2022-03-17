PMLN to win LG polls, says leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousaf on Wednesday said that his party’s aspirants for tehsil mayor’s slot in Hazara and rest of the province would win the local government elections to be held on March 31.

“We have been running our aspirants’ elections campaign within the prescribed limits of the Election Commission of Pakistan but the federal minister belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is using an immoral language against us,” he told a party meeting here.

The meeting was also attended among others by the former MNA captain (r) Mohammad Safdar and tehsil mayors’ slot contestants.

Sardar Yousaf said that his party had fielded workers and activists belonging to the middle and upper middle class which was not being tolerated by the PTI’s minister.

“The voters are keeping themselves away from PTI’s aspirants as this is such a party which came into power through a stolen mandate and gifted people with highest ever inflation and unemployment,” he went on to add.

Speaking on the occasion, captain (r) Mohammad Safdar said that people wanted PMLN back into power to overhaul the country’s economy, which was at the brink of bankruptcy.

“Our leadership is united and waging the election campaign of our aspirants but PTI was divided fearing defeat in the local elections,” he added.

Captain Safdar, who is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that PMLN issued party tickets to the deserving party workers only on merit and that was why their rivals would meet to a crushing defeat.