Bacha Khan University holds sports gala

CHARSADDA: Bacha Khan University Charsadda is holding a sports gala to give a chance in order to inculcate team spirit among the students.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor inaugurated the sports gala.

Bacha Khan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad was also present.

A contingent of the students participating in the games presented march-past.

During the sports gala, cricket, volleyball, tug of war, badminton, table tennis, throwball and football competitions would be held among the students of various departments of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Shakoor said the students should take part in extracurricular activities along with their studies.

He said that taking part in sports was good for the physical fitness of the students.

The minister said the government would spare no effort to solve the problems being faced by the students of Bacha Khan University.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad said that Bacha Khan University was one of the best universities in the country.

The sports gala was arranged with the aim to inculcate team spirit among the students, he added.

The vice-chancellor said that the university was focusing on the character building of the students and sports could play a pivotal role in this regard.