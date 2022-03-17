Women voters to face problems in balloting due to errors in lists

MANSEHRA: Women aspirants for the village and neighbourhood councils have complained that electoral lists issued by returning officers were having different errors and omissions and could lead to bar on female voters to take part in the election process on March 31.

“The women’s votes of the different village and neighbourhood councils are mistakenly enlisted in other areas’ polling stations, which would deprive women of exercising their right to vote on the polling day,” Perveen Saif, the aspirant of Chikia neighbourhood council, told reporters here on Wednesday.

Perveen, leading a group of female contenders, said that in her neighbourhood council, the voters of Karar, Jabara (Jabori), Malkal and other areas were enlisted and names of female voters of those village and neighborhood councils were missing in the lists of those areas.

She said that secondly the women polling stations were established in far-off areas, instead of nearby to the populated areas.

“This is a patriarchal society and men are already shy of sending their women outside and in such a situation where voters are registered in other village and neighbourhood councils far away from their residences, women voters’ turnout might be affected,” Perveen said.

She said that she had already taken up these issues with the district election commissioner and non-profit body Aawaz District Forum for remedial measures.

Salma Bibi, the outreach officer of Aawaz forum, said that his forum had already taken up the issue with the authorities as female voters were registered in other areas, instead of their own constituencies/ councils.

“We have been bringing more and more female voters into the electoral process but such issues are hurdles in our way,” she said.