Excise personnel foil drug smuggling bid

PESHAWAR: Excise personnel foiled smuggling of a huge quantity of drugs on Kohat Road here Wednesday.
A handout said that the Excise Office Kohat and the Narcotics Control Wing Special Squad recovered 266kg hashish from a truck. It said that Syed Naveed Jamal, AETO Kohat, Masood-ul-Haq, excise and taxation officer (Counter Narcotics Operation), and in-charge Special Squad Narcotics Control Wing Lal Gul Khan along with other personnel found a vehicle parked on the roadside.
During the search of the truck, 266kg of hashish was recovered from a hidden compartment on the vehicle’s floor. A case has been registered at the Excise Police Station, Peshawar region for further investigation.
Secretary Excise Syed Haider Iqbal and other officials, while appreciating the successful operation of the personnel in thwarting the smuggling, said that continuous actions and operations should be taken throughout the province to get the province rid of the menace of drugs.
