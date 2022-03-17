JI activists say bureaucrats conspiring against LG system

BARA: Jamaat-e-Islami office-bearers for the Bara tehsil chapter on Wednesday said the government and bureaucrats wanted to make Local Government (LG) representatives insignificant and powerless.

Speaking at a press conference here, Jamaat-e-Islami Bara head Khan Wali Afridi, along with newly elected Toda Cheena Village Council Chairman Abdul Matin Afridi, Sultan Akbar Afridi, Aurangzeb Afridi, Jamil Afridi and others said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and bureaucracy attitude was not helpful to the elected LG representatives.

They felt that the government was trying to crush the LG system at the behest of the bureaucrats and vivid proof of that was the poor arrangements on March 15 oath-taking ceremony in the Bara tehsil because of the alleged lack of interest by the deputy and assistant commissioners.

The speakers maintained that they had been outraged by the alleged indecent words used during the swearing-in ceremony and invitation mode for the oath-taking of the councillors and chairmen who had won the elections.

“The government and bureaucracy should know this system well,” Khan Wali said.

He said if this, what he said was the discriminatory attitude of the administration and the departments attached to the LG setup continued, that would lead to a difficult situation in future.

The speakers said the minority and women LG representatives should not be made subordinate to tehsildar or assistant commissioner level officials, adding they should not take dictates from bureaucrats.