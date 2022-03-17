 
Thursday March 17, 2022
Gang busted, 10 cellphones recovered

By Bureau report
March 17, 2022

PESHAWAR: The local police busted a three-member gang of robbers and recovered 10 snatched cellular phones from them.

An official said a police party led by Islam Shah, station house officer Gulberg, arrested an alleged robber Shahzad and two other accomplices in a raid. The official said 10 snatched cellphones and other looted goods were recovered from the gang operating in areas close to the cantonment.

