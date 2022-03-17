Gang busted, 10 cellphones recovered

PESHAWAR: The local police busted a three-member gang of robbers and recovered 10 snatched cellular phones from them.
An official said a police party led by Islam Shah, station house officer Gulberg, arrested an alleged robber Shahzad and two other accomplices in a raid. The official said 10 snatched cellphones and other looted goods were recovered from the gang operating in areas close to the cantonment.
TIMERGARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , Lower Dir chapter, on Wednesday announced to support Malik Sajjad, the Awami...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousaf on Wednesday said that his...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and...
CHITRAL: Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Wednesday said the power consumers in Upper Chitral...
CHARSADDA: Bacha Khan University Charsadda is holding a sports gala to give a chance in order to inculcate team spirit...
MANSEHRA: Women aspirants for the village and neighbourhood councils have complained that electoral lists issued by...
Comments