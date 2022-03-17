Consumers suffering as gas suspension enters ninth day

PESHAWAR: There seems to be no end in sight to the sufferings of the residents of Peshawar as natural gas supply has been suspended for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday in many parts of the provincial capital.

Peshawar cantonment and its adjoining areas including Gulberg, Swati Phattak, Super Market and many other places in the interior city are stated to be the most affected places.

The natural gas disappeared nine days ago in the abovementioned places due to unknown reasons and supply was yet to be restored.

The residents of the affected areas had asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take note of their sufferings and hold the officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited accountable for causing sufferings to thousands of families.

However, the chief minister didn’t bother to take any action over the complaints of the people from the affected areas as people close to him argued he was busy with making preparations for the public meeting in his native Swat, where Prime Minister Imran Khan went to address his party workers. The residents of Askari-II on Bara Road complained that they had never faced gas shortage in the past. This year in winter, they said, they had not availed the facility even for a week.

“Now that summer has arrived and they believed gas pressure will improve but it has disappeared altogether,” Irfan Khan, a resident of Askari-II complained.

He said they utilised all the available services to seek attention of SNGPL but it didn’t help. He said the residents of Askari-II were now using the LPG cylinders.