Over 2,800 cops guarding vaccinators

LAKKI MARWAT: More than 2,800 policemen have been deployed to guard members of polio teams in Bannu district.
The five-day campaign is continuing with full swing in the six districts of Bannu and DI Khan divisions. A spokesman for police said that DPO Imran Shahid supervised security arrangements and checked the presence of cops with polio teams in the field.
“The DPO also visited different basic health units and other health facilities and met doctors and health staffers engaged in the drive,” he added.
He said that Imran also directed the cops to increase patrolling and ensure checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles.
