7 POs among 41 arrested in raids

MARDAN: Seven proclaimed offenders along with four accomplices and 30 other suspects were rounded up during raids in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted raids in Saddar, Kharaki and Takhtbhai areas. While arresting the severan wanted men, the police also recovered 10 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, one shotgun along with bullets. Another five persons were booked under the tenants law as well.

Meanwhile, an accused was arrested in murder and attempted murder cases while two were nabbed in a robbery case in Saroshah area of the district.

The police said Farmanullah was arrested with a pistol as he had been wanted in murder and attempted murders while Alif Din and Sanaullah were arrested in a robbery case and stolen items recovered from them.